Armenia PM: We convinced them to play on Sayat-Nova Street in Yerevan

We convinced John Marshall, Vahagn Hayrapetyan and Arman Mnatsakanyan to play on Sayat-Nova Street. Yerevan Jazz Fest J — this is what Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan posted on his Facebook page, along with a video.
Nikol Pashinyan and Anna Hakobyan were present at the closing concert, which featured the screening of the first animated film devoted to Armenian jazz and performances by well-known musicians Vahagn Hayrapetyan, Grant Stewart, John Marshall and Lucy Yeghiazaryan
After the concert, the festival’s organizers donated to the Prime Minister the festival’s poster with the signatures of the musicians who had performed during the evening. The Prime Minister thanked the organizers for holding the high-level festival and for the beautiful concert.