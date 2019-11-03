Italian police arrest members of major international drug cartel

The Italian police arrested 19 people as part of an operation to eliminate the largest cartel involved in the sale of heroin, AP reported.
Those arrested are mainly from Tanzania, and the operation was carried out against over 50 suspects from Africa, Asia and Europe.
According to investigators, one of the suspects supplied heroin from Asia to Italy through its base in Poland.
The two suspects come from Burundi, police said adding that members of the drug cartel tried to lead a modest lifestyle, lived in ordinary houses, worked as hairdressers, traders and were engaged in other legal activities.
Since the beginning of the investigation, 144 drug couriers have been arrested.
Over the course of several years, police seized heroin worth € 35 million and cocaine worth € 4.2 million.