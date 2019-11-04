5 killed in Mexico car market shooting

A group of unidentified criminals opened fire on Sunday at sellers in a car market in western Mexico, leaving five people dead, TASS reported referring to Televisa.
The attackers fled the scene of the crime. Authorities launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident. According to some reports, one of the criminal communities operating in the region may be behind the attack.
Nearly 26 thousand people became victims of violence in Mexico from January to September 2019. In early September, President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador called improving Mexico's security his priority.