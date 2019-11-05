PM’s spouse Anna Hakobyan attends Hay Mayrer NGO annual charity dinner

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan's spouse, Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations, Anna Hakobyan attended the annual charity gala dinner organized by the Hay Mayrer NGO (Armenian Mothers).
NGO President Narine Manukyan presented the work done over a year and new plans.
Armenian Mothers NGO focuses on children with cerebral palsy. The organization has supported hundreds of children with disabilities and their families by providing free rehabilitation treatment, special orthopedic supplies to improve the quality of life for children and mothers.