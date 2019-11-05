Lydian International: When will Armenian PM fulfill his promise to ensure rule of law?

Lydian International said in a statement that it planned to appeal to the Administrative Court.

The statement came after the decision of Armenian environment’s ministry related to its appeal regarding the use of the Darb River waters.

According to the statement, on July 4, 2019, the company asked the environment’s ministry to issue a permit for the use of water from the Darb River in the amount of 43.5 liters of water per second.

The Ministry postponed the issuance of permits on September 9, while making a number of comments, including the need to review the required volume of 43.5 l / s due to insufficient water in the river for three months of the season. The company responded to the ministry on September 26, proposing a 40 l / s water use option, as agency officials advised during discussions with company representatives.

However, Lydian International was denied permission for water use on October 31. According to Lydian legal advisors, proceeding from legislation of Armenia, if the ministry does not provide a solution within 50 working days, then the application is considered satisfied and the company can exercise the corresponding right.

According to them, the time for consideration of the company’s application by the ministry exceeded 50 days prescribed by law, and the company can assume that it has a permit for water use from the Darb River, in accordance with its application. The company plans to appeal to the Administrative Court with a request to oblige the ministry to provide Lydian with a written permission for water use, to which it is entitled in accordance with the Armenian legislation.

Thus, Lydian acting President and CEO, Eddie Sellers, said they will have to turn to the courts again, expecting the court to prevent an illegal attempt to violate the company’s rights to implement the Amulsar program.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan publicly acknowledged on August 19, 2019 that there was no legal basis based on which the Armenian Government could deny the right to implement the Amulsar program, and that permission to implement the program was based on the interests of the country, he added wondering when will the Prime Minister fulfill his promise to ensure the rule of law?