Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker: Creation of common energy market discussed in Gyumri

The issue of creating a common energy market was discussed in Gyumri, Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Yuri Vorobyov said Wednesday after the 32nd meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Commission on Cooperation between the Armenian parliament and Russian Federal Assembly.
According to him, this is indeed a very important issue.
“As for the roadmap, the single energy market is one of the most important areas of this work for the Eurasian Economic Union. All this work should be completed by 2025,” he said.
The next meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Commission on Cooperation between the Armenian parliament and Russian Federal Assembly will be held in Russia's Krasnoyarsk in July next year.