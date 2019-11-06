Artur Vanetsyan responds to Varuzhan Avetisyan's statement

Armenia President, wife serve official dinner in honor of Greece President, wife (photo)

Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine refutes CivilNet’s news

Armenia PM receives leader of Artsakh's Homeland Party Arayik Harutyunyan

Armenia PM discusses establishment of Aznavour Center in Yerevan with Nicolas Aznavour

Ambassador summoned to Azerbaijani MFA amid Artsakh FM's visit to Russia

Armenian PM instructs to reward traffic police officer who fined high-ranking official

British Chargé d’Affaires David Moran arrives in Armenia

Kentron district head resignation letter signed

CIS border group to hold first military drills in 2020

Erdogan says Turkey detained al-Baghdadi's wife, sister and brother-in-law

IAEA inspectors arrive at Iranian Fordo facility

Matenadaran director: Over 300 Armenian manuscripts stored in Georgian National Centre of Manuscripts

Armenian MP: Parliament shouldn't act based on Constitutional Court judge's opinion

Armenian MP on US Ambassador's meeting with Serzh Sargsyan

Dollar rises slightly in Armenia

Election campaign officially kicks off in UK

Armenia President receives participants of "Modern Classics" Composer Festival

Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker: Creation of common energy market discussed in Gyumri

Armenian defense minister meets with Georgian counterpart

Armenia President hands high state award to composer Tigran Mansurian

International Crisis Group to release report on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement soon

Russia MPs donate Russian-language books to Armenian school in Gyumri

Armenian MP: Russia provides tremendous military aid to Armenia

Memorandum signed between Matenadaran, Georgian National Center of Manuscripts

41 teams to compete for grand prize of Robotex Armenia supported by Ucom

ARF-D Armenia Youth Union protests against education minister

15 militants killed in Tajikistan during border post attack

Politik.am: Poghos Poghosyan's nephew promised rector position after Kocharyan trial

Armenian SIS receives materials on incident involving Administrative Court judge

Russian MP sings national song during Russia-Armenia inter-parliamentary committee session

Parliament’s speaker: Very few countries left that haven't ratified Armenian-EU deal yet, including Greece

Armenian FM: Armenia has two main security challenges

Attorney: Court releases Armenia Constitutional Court President's godson

Ministry: Any university is free to make Armenian language and history a mandatory course

Armenia, Sweden sign deal on cooperation development

Armenian FM on Azerbaijan’s actions towards Artsakh: Aggression and occupation

Armenian Defense Minister is in Georgia

Federation Council Deputy Speaker: Russian arms sales to Azerbaijan not discussed today

Russian delegation to visit military base in Armenia’s Gyumri

Russian president appoints Sergey Karapetyan as Smolensk region prosecutor

FM: It is Armenia, Azerbaijan and Artsakh that should take responsibility

Gender equality for Internet access not achieved yet

Sasna Tsrer group member on 2016 attack: We will do it again, if we have to

Russian ambassador praises Armenian delegation’s position at PACE

Johnson compares opposition leader Corbyn with Stalin

Facebook says 100 app developers tried to access user data

Driver listening to Armenian music detained in Baku

Greece president touched by Armenian manuscripts at Matenadaran

5.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern Iran

Gyumri hosts Armenian-Russian meeting on inter-parliamentary cooperation (PHOTOS)

2 Armenians injured in lift accident in Saint Petersburg are critical

What can Armenia offer Europe? Armenian Foreign Minister responds

Mnatsakanyan: Survey shows 92% of Armenians consider relations with EU as very good

Bloomberg: Trump’s administration opposes Armenian Genocide resolution

World oil prices are falling

Foreign Minister: Sense of wisdom in Armenia-EU relations brought to CEPA

Armenian FM points to devaluation of shared values in Europe

Students of the Armenian philology department hold strike

Newspaper: Armenian PM makes suggestion in connection with Istanbul Convention

Armenian PM: Amount of VAT returned by business entities doubled during last 18 months

Newspaper: What has changed after House adopted resolution?

Ex-head of Armenia State Oversight Service on his options for office

13 killed in one day during protests in Iraq

Iran can enrich uranium by up to 20% "in four minutes"

Iran prohibits cooperation with British Council

Catholicos of All Armenians receives University of South Bohemia Rector

Catholicos of All Armenians receives head of Parliament of Tajikistan

Greece President: Turkey has to come to grips with past and apologize

Armenia PM dismisses State Committee of Real Estate Cadastre deputy head

Serzh Sargsyan meets with US Ambassador

Armenia PM receives Greece President

Two Armenians fall into elevator well in Saint Petersburg

Vitaly Balasanyan hasn't received notice from Armenia Special Investigation Service yet

Greece president arrives in Armenia, Yerevan hosts CSTO PA meeting, 5.11.2019 digest

Armenia Deputy PM speaks at economic forum in Shanghai

Armenia president: Greece to accelerate ratification of Armenia-EU deal

Armenian territorial administration and infrastructures deputy ministers receive EITI delegation

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan: Armenia-Sweden relations are developing dynamically

ARMBUSINESSBANK presents “tasty” and fast brand-new ABB-ExpressO credit line

Armenian delegation participates in 2019 China International Import Expo

MP on Russia doubling capacities of military base in Armenia

Ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan to transfer his company’s shares to court deposit account

GeoProMining company continues to support Armenia’s sports development

Lydian International: When will Armenian PM fulfill his promise to ensure rule of law?

US begins process of withdrawing from Paris climate deal

Erdogan says al-Baghdadi's sister to stand trial

Court releases Turkish intellectual calling for Armenian Genocide recognition

Armenian MP on Armenia addressing CSTO due to tension

The Jerusalem Post on Armenian Genocide recognition: Israel no longer has any reason to fear Turkey’s reaction

China opposes new US sanctions on Iran

Armenia Justice Ministry holds concluding discussion on human rights protection national strategy and action plan

Armenia ex-defense minister: Robert Kocharyan is man of his word

RPA Spokesperson on Armenian history as mandatory subject in universities

Robert Kocharyan: I am more interested in fair trial than anyone

Armenian MP: No information about Russia-Azerbaijan weapons sale after revolution

Court to unveil decision on pledge in respect of Armenian 2nd president on November 7

Armenia among countries tipped to be next hot ‘epic travel’ destinations

CB: Transfers role in Armenian economy is declining

Armenia 2nd President's son: Robert Kocharyan has supporters, but they are in fear