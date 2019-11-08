Secretary for Relations with States within Holy See to visit Armenia

From November 9 to 10, Secretary for Relations with States within the Holy See’s Secretariat of State, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher will arrive in Armenia on an official visit. On November 9, he will give a joint press conference with Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, after which the parties will issue a statement for the media.
As reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, during the visit, Paul Richard Gallagher will be received by President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.