Armenia President in Qatar, meets with Sheikha Moza bint Nasser

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, who is in Qatar on an official visit, visited the Qatar Foundation today. The President was briefed on the main directions and structure of this foundation's activities and plans.
After a tour of the foundation, President Sarkissian met with Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson and co-founder of the Qatar Foundation. She presented to President Sarkissian the educational and scientific programs implemented by this foundation, and thanked the Armenian President for attending the opening of the World Innovation Summit for Education organized by the Foundation.
President Sarkissian, for his part, said the opportunities for cooperation are great because they share common and overlapping interests.
President Sarkissian also presented the Presidential initiative ATOM (Advanced tomorrow), which is directed at the development of science and technologies in Armenia. President Sarkissian said that the Qatar Foundation could also be an interesting partner in this program.
The interlocutors agreed to set up a working group to clarify the directions of cooperation.