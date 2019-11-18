Armenia president: We agreed to send books to Qatar National Library

Two Armenia Special Investigation Service investigators receive Mkhitar Gosh Medal

Armenian PM: Government will make decisive and consistent changes in education, science

Armenian parliamentary speaker receives German Ambassador

Emir of Kuwait reappointed Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah as PM

Aung San Suu Kyi sued for committing crimes against Rohingya

Armenian army's general staff chief follows testing of military equipment

Secret ballot for Armenia's corruption prevention commission members to be held tomorrow

Police disperse protesters near Georgian parliament, several injured

Armenian parliament considers bills on raising minimum wage

Swedish diplomat: Armenia has very ambitious partnership agreement with EU

IRGC vows to counter any wave of unrest

Pro-Kurdish political party MPs may leave Turkish parliament as sign of protest

Professors in meeting with Armenian education minister (LIVE)

Electronic declaration system will operate at Meghri border checkpoint

“Soldier as Teacher” program continues in Armenia Armed Forces

North Korea responds to US President Donald Trump

Person hit by car in Karabakh capital, dies in hospital (PHOTOS)

Armenian FM receives UK Chargé d'Affaires to Armenia David Moran

Armenian justice minister introduces new Probation Service chief

Armenia President; Sheikha Moza has vision for Qatar and all mankind

Deputy: Ex-Prosecutor General seems to have no intention of returning to Armenia, time has come to answer

Basij Force Commander: Major culprits for recent unrest in Iran arrested

Armenia lawmaker: Person who has worked as defense minister even for one day should not leave country

Dollar goes down in Armenia

India makes advance payment for Russian S-400

"Victorious" youth initiative holds pan-Armenian conference in Yerevan

MFA: Father of 4 kids who died from carbon monoxide poisoning will be in Armenia tomorrow morning

Armenia MP: Chief Military Inspector’s institute has caused problems

Armenia General Military Inspectorate to be under Defense Ministry's subordination

Armenia's Nor Hachn tragedy: 2 of children were in bed, 2 boys were in bathroom (PHOTOS)

Georgia Ministry of Internal Affairs addresses participants of demonstration

UNDP: Digital agenda may facilitate Armenia's entry into new markets

Former Armenian justice minister addresses MPs with advice

Iran's authorities to begin paying compensation to families affected by higher gas prices

VETO movement: Soros members have taken Armenia PM hostage

Criminal case launched into tragedy in Armenia’s Nor Hachn

EU: Armenia’s digital agenda demonstrates multi-vector cooperation

WSO Secretary General: Armenia is a leader in region on standardization of customs data

Armenia president: We agreed to send books to Qatar National Library

Fire in Stepanakert building, 1 dead (PHOTOS)

Armenia President in Qatar, meets with Sheikha Moza bint Nasser

Kocharyan’s attorney: Fear reigns in Armenia judicial system

Washington, Seoul resume defense talks amid protests of 'robbery'

Armenia Intellectual Property Agency, Korea Invention Promotion Association sign memorandum of understanding

LA police arrest suspect in murder of Armenian taxi driver

Nancy Pelosi says Trump’s actions are worse than Richard Nixon’s

Evo Morales fears crisis in Bolivia could lead to civil war

French Armenian lawyer: France is following ex-President Kocharyan's trial

Iranian MFA: US is not sympathetic toward Iranian people, but supports spread of chaos

Armenia civil aviation chief to leave for Brussels to attend meeting

Dismissal by decision of Armenia premier

Armenia deputy PM: Police 6th General Directorate conducts inspections at my adviser’s brother's company

Bright Armenia faction: Yerevan budget to have deficit of over AMD 9 billion

Beijing trying to reduce reliance on US dollar

Armenian SRC head: Digitization becomes condition for success in improving cross-border trade system

Armenia PM dismisses Kamo Kochunts

Armenian Vice PM: Documents signed with Iran, Georgia will be good opportunity for cooperation

MP: Our Consulate in Russia’s Rostov is in contact, Arman Margaryan will be in Armenia within 2 days

Movses Hakobyan dismissed as Chief Military Inspector of Armenia

2 injured in Yerevan chain accident

Ananyan: Car customs clearance queues in Gyumri were mainly related to bank

Iran’s Rouhani: Iranians entitled to protest, insecurity not tolerated

Armenia State Revenue Committee: Protocols signed with Georgia, Iran are intended to facilitate border control

Monument to Armenian Genocide victims opens in Greek city of Kalamata

Protesters blocking entrances to Georgian parliament building

4 killed, 6 injured in California shooting

Kim Jong-un highlights need to improve country's preparedness for war

US, South Korea announce transfer of joint military drills

Armenia legislature discussing bill on higher education and 3-year work experience at age of 25

US, EU call on Georgian authorities and opposition for dialogue

China urges US to stop flexing muscles in South China Sea

About 1000 protesters detained in Iran

Armenian parliament debating on appointing corruption prevention committee members

Prisoner, 31, escapes from Yerevan hospital

Armenia State Revenue Committee, Iran Customs Service sign document

Armenia State Revenue Committee, Georgia Ministry of Finance sign documents

Armenia legislature passes one bill

Yerevan hosting "Digital Solutions for Cross-Border Cooperation" conference

Armenia parliament continues its work

Governor of Armenia’s Kotayk: We are hopeful that Arman Margaryan will be able to return to take part in last farewell

Protesters start building barricades in front of Georgia parliament

Major road accident in Armenia’s Gegharkunik, several injured

Armenia official, MPs in Jermuk, discuss Amulsar gold mine issue

Georgia protesters block access to parliament

Armenian taxi driver’s cold-blooded murderer is sought in Los Angeles

President of Armenia arrives in Qatar on official visit (PHOTOS)

2 of children who died in Armenia’s Nor Hachn played in women's football team

Armenia ex-MP Hovhannes Aharonyan dies aged 56

Georgia opposition puts locks on parliament gates

Peskov: Leaders of Russia, China consider interference with policies of other countries inadmissible

Father of kids who died in Armenia’s Nor Hachn asks to be released to attend their funeral (PHOTOS)

Armenia PM at Nor Yerznka village (VIDEO)

Karabakh Army former commander forms political party in Artsakh

Armenia’s Pashinyan gets acquainted with Nor Hachn sports school renovation (VIDEO)

Lukashenko to run again for president in Belarus

Smoke observed at roof of Yerevan building

Armenia Premier: We lit candle in church for souls of 5 victims of yesterday's tragedy

Bloody clash occurs between Trump supporters, opponents

Armenia PM: Issue of old bank deposits is very complicated

US imposes sanctions on Cuban interior minister