News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 06
USD
479.7
EUR
537.26
RUB
7.77
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.7
EUR
537.26
RUB
7.77
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
One Azerbaijani, 6 Turkey citizens among those seeking asylum in Armenia
One Azerbaijani, 6 Turkey citizens among those seeking asylum in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

Over 160 people, including Turks and Azerbaijanis, applied for asylum in Armenia during the first three quarters of 2019, migration service said.

Among those seeking asylum in Armenia are one Azerbaijani citizen, one of the United States, Bangladesh, Congo, Jordan, Ukraine, two citizens of Guinea and Yemen, three citizens of Afghanistan, Egypt, Russia and Georgia, five citizens of Pakistan, six citizens of Turkey and 14 of Iran.

Most of the asylum seekers were from Syria (24 citizens), Cuba (25 citizens) and Iran (67 citizens).

The Armenian migration authorities terminated or suspended 93 applications. Twenty-eight 28 citizens were denied asylum, 57 citizens were granted refugee status, and refugee status for 70 citizens was terminated.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos