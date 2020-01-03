News
Apple stocks set new record
Apple stocks set new record
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

The value of Apple's stock on the basis of exchange trading exceeded $ 300 apiece, setting a new record. During the trading session, the shares of the manufacturer of iPhones rose 2.3%.

According to analysts at Bloomberg, Apple's stock quotes were affected by the corporation's good financial results in the third quarter, the demand for new AirPods and the launch of the streaming service Apple TV +.

Based on the stock price at the close of trading in the US on January 2, Apple's market capitalization is estimated at $ 1.33 trillion, The Financial Times reported. By this indicator, Apple is the largest company in the world. Second-place Microsoft market capitalization of $ 1.23 trillion.

In June 2014, Apple conducted a 7-to-1 stock split procedure. Earlier, Apple's stock price reached $ 700 (in 2012). After the splitting procedure, corporation stocks were trading below $ 100 apiece. The mark of $ 200 Apple shares overcame in August 2018.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
