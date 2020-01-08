News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
USD
479.76
EUR
534.16
RUB
7.75
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.76
EUR
534.16
RUB
7.75
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Those protesting closure of Maralik maternity hospital reopen Yerevan-Gyumri motorway
Those protesting closure of Maralik maternity hospital reopen Yerevan-Gyumri motorway
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Those protesting against the closure of the maternity hospital in Maralik—now Ani enlarged community—of Armenia’s Shirak province, have reopened the Gyumri-Yerevan highway.

The closure of this maternity hospital shall be discussed at the Shirak provincial hall. The protesters said if it is decided that the maternity hospital shall be closed, they would close the road again.

A short while ago, a discussion took place between the Ministry of Health representatives, Maralik maternity hospital staff, and the protesters.

As reported earlier, these demonstrators had closed the aforesaid highway in protest against the closure of the Maralik maternity hospital.

Shirak governor Tigran Petrosyan had met with them, urging them to reopen the road.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos