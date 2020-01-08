Those protesting closure of Maralik maternity hospital reopen Yerevan-Gyumri motorway

Those protesting against the closure of the maternity hospital in Maralik—now Ani enlarged community—of Armenia’s Shirak province, have reopened the Gyumri-Yerevan highway.
The closure of this maternity hospital shall be discussed at the Shirak provincial hall. The protesters said if it is decided that the maternity hospital shall be closed, they would close the road again.
A short while ago, a discussion took place between the Ministry of Health representatives, Maralik maternity hospital staff, and the protesters.
As reported earlier, these demonstrators had closed the aforesaid highway in protest against the closure of the Maralik maternity hospital.
Shirak governor Tigran Petrosyan had met with them, urging them to reopen the road.