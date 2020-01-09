News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
USD
479.62
EUR
532.33
RUB
7.84
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.62
EUR
532.33
RUB
7.84
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Armenia analyst: Azerbaijan has become platform for pressure on Iran from US, Israel
Armenia analyst: Azerbaijan has become platform for pressure on Iran from US, Israel
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Against the backdrop of US-Iran conflict, Azerbaijan has become a platform for pressure on Iran from the US and Israel, from which unmanned aerial vehicles are being launched toward the Islamic Republic. Analyst Tevan Poghosyan stated this at a January 9 press conference.

He did not rule out that in the future, the US and Israeli special forces would penetrate into Iran from Azerbaijan. "Baku can take advantage of the situation and get closer with Washington," he said. "Armenia, for its part, must be ready for all this and not allow Azerbaijan to resort to information provocations."

The analyst expressed hope that the processes would be conducted not in a military but in a diplomatic format, as the opposite development of events could become a precedent and justification for Azerbaijan for taking aggressive actions against the Armenian side. "In any case, the Karabakh issue depends on us [the Armenian party] and on how prepared we are for any scenario," Poghosyan added. “One can expect that there will be information attacks on the Armenian society during the elections, both in Azerbaijan and in Karabakh. Yerevan and Stepanakert must be ready for it.”

According to him, Armenia's neutrality in the Iran-US confrontation is a more acceptable position stemming from the interests of the state. "Yerevan has such an experience of relations, given that Armenia cooperates with both Russia and Georgia, which have unfriendly relations with each other," Tevan Poghosyan explained. “There is a similar situation also in relations with the US and Iran. Washington has always objectively accepted the situation which Armenia is in."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian analyst: US, Iran not interested in inciting conflict
The Arabologist believes the US continues to maintain its...
 China calls on US and Iran for dialogue
His remarks came commenting on a statement by US President Donald Trump about plans to introduce new economic sanctions on Iran…
Armenia Security Council chief: We have been able to develop evacuation plan, crisis response plan
Grigoryan spoke about the current US-Iran relations and their possible developments…
 Iranian senior commander warns of 'harsher revenge soon'
Iran plans to take "harsher" revenge "soon" over the death of its top general…
 Trudeau, Trump discuss situation in Iraq and plane crash in Iran
The statement noted that the leaders of the two countries exchanged views on the situation in Iraq and further steps regarding Iran…
US Congress to vote to limit Trump's powers over Iran
"The administration took this action without consulting Congress...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos