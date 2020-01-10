Iranian Defense Minister says situation’s de-escalation is possible only after US leaves region

De-escalation of the situation is possible only after the US leaves the region, said Iranian Minister of Defense Amir Hatami during a phone talk with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono.

Hatami said the killing of senior Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a third country an unprecedented crime, adding that according to a UN Security Council resolution, US actions are an example of state terrorism, Mehr reported.

He called the presence of Americans the main cause of tension and instability in the region.

According to him, "in order to de-escalate and establish security and stability in the region, we must end the occupation and intervention of the US as soon as possible."

Hatami also called on all independent and free states to condemn the terrorist act of the US government.

Taro Kono, in his turn, said that his country was ready to make efforts for de-escalation, peace and stability in the region.