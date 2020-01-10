News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 10
USD
479.26
EUR
531.79
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.26
EUR
531.79
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Iranian Defense Minister says situation’s de-escalation is possible only after US leaves region
Iranian Defense Minister says situation’s de-escalation is possible only after US leaves region
Region:World News, Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics

De-escalation of the situation is possible only after the US leaves the region, said Iranian Minister of Defense Amir Hatami during a phone talk with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono.

Hatami said the killing of senior Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a third country an unprecedented crime, adding that according to a UN Security Council resolution, US actions are an example of state terrorism, Mehr reported

He called the presence of Americans the main cause of tension and instability in the region.

According to him, "in order to de-escalate and establish security and stability in the region, we must end the occupation and intervention of the US as soon as possible."

Hatami also called on all independent and free states to condemn the terrorist act of the US government.

Taro Kono, in his turn, said that his country was ready to make efforts for de-escalation, peace and stability in the region.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Military expert: Iran dealt heavy blow to US army reputation
“Soleimani was a symbol for Iran, and his assassination was a de facto declaration of war…
 Iraqi PM asks US Secretary of State to send delegates to formulate mechanism for withdrawal of US troops
The Iraqi prime minister said his country rejects all...
 Rouhani says US will face dangerous consequences if it decides to respond to Iran’s self-defense
The promotion of regional stability and security is very important for Iran…
 Iranologist: Iran to use all opportunities to minimize US military presence
As far as the future of US-Iran relations is concerned...
 Pompeo says Soleimani was planning "a series of imminent attacks" when he was killed
"We don’t know precisely when -- and we don’t know precisely where...
 Armenia analyst: Soleimani assassination ruined US’ years of work to overthrow Iran authorities
It is natural that after this assassination, the Iranian society is very united…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos