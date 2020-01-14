News
News
Minister: UN report says investment climate in Armenia is generally favorable
Minister: UN report says investment climate in Armenia is generally favorable
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The Moody's and Fitch ratings on Armenia were up by one point compared to the previous ratings. Minister of Economy The Minister of Economy of Armenia, Tigran Khachatryan, stated this in his press conference today summing up the results of 2019.

"This means that the investor considers Armenia more favorable and less risky, that Armenia has become more favorable, promising more reliable conditions from the point of view of the international investor," he said.

The Minister noted that a UN organization has prepared a report on the investment environment in Armenia. “The report stated that the investment environment in Armenia is generally favorable, that foreign investment legislation is in line with international practice, that there are several sectors in Armenia that promise a very favorable investment environment; these are the IT sector, tourism, and the light industry,” he said. "This is a benchmark for international investors."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
