Armenia PM discusses staff programs, activities within 2020 budget

YEREVAN. – The Armenian Prime Minister's Office programs and measures planned within the 2020 budget were discussed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

It was reported that the respective measures were to be aimed at modernizing the public administration system, efficiency, improving the quality of services provided to the people, expanding the operation of e-platforms, working with organizations dealing with national minority issues, and some other programs.

Pashinyan attached importance to the implementation of the activities in the aforesaid directions, and considered necessary to increase the targeting of the services provided to the citizens, to activate the activities in the digitization of the state system and other directions. He also stressed the need to increase the functionality of the state system, and gave specific instructions.