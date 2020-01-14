News
Armenia MOD confirms PM's statement on historically minimum number of deaths in army in 2019
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


I confirm that information. This is what Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan told reporters at the National Assembly today, touching upon Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement that there was a historically minimum number of deaths in the army in 2019.

When told that many people had opposed the Prime Minister and questioned the figures, the minister said the following: “There is a problem with the system of calculation. All the incidents are calculated.”

As for the deaths caused by interpersonal relations in the army, Davit Tonoyan said the following: “We will reach our goals by improving discipline and increasing the level of education of our officers.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
