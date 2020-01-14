Three more Armenia provincial maternity hospitals to be shut down

By the decision of the Ministry of Health of Armenia, the maternity hospitals of Arteni, Tsaghkahovit, and Artsvaberd communities will also be closed.

Speaking to Armenian News-NEWS.am, Varuzhan Hakobyan, director of the Arteni health center, expressed the opinion that a discussion should be held after which the issue of closure of maternity hospitals should be decided.

Armen Hakobyan, director of the Tsakhkahovit medical center, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that he was informed of the closure of their community maternity hospital from the news reports.

And Gagik Dallakyan, director of the Artsvaberd health center, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that he considers the decision to close their maternity hospital appropriate.

As reported earlier, according to the decision of the Ministry of Health, funding of a number of provincial medical facilities is being stopped, as a result of which some provincial maternity hospitals are closing down. But local residents are protesting and opposing this decision.