Pastinfo: Armenia’s Pashinyan undergoes medical examination in hospital

According to Pastinfo, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has undergone certain medical examinations at a Yerevan hospital.
We tried to get respective information from the government.
In response to the inquiry, Armen Khachatryan, Acting Head of Department of Information and Public Relations at the Office of the Prime Minister, said that he did not have such information, and then promised to inform after this report was clarified.
According to our information, Pashinyan was examined the day before.