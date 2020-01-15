News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 15
USD
479.63
EUR
533.68
RUB
7.79
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.63
EUR
533.68
RUB
7.79
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Pastinfo: Armenia’s Pashinyan undergoes medical examination in hospital
Pastinfo: Armenia’s Pashinyan undergoes medical examination in hospital
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

According to Pastinfo, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has undergone certain medical examinations at a Yerevan hospital.

We tried to get respective information from the government.

In response to the inquiry, Armen Khachatryan, Acting Head of Department of Information and Public Relations at the Office of the Prime Minister, said that he did not have such information, and then promised to inform after this report was clarified.

According to our information, Pashinyan was examined the day before.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos