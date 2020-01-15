Judge leaves for consultation room to render decision on Armenian army general's pre-trial measure

The prosecutor for the case of ex-president of the Yerkrapah Union of Volunteer Land Defenders of Armenia Manvel Grigoryan petitioned the court to commute the pre-trial measure for Grigoryan.

“We responded as soon as we received the letter and filed a motion with the court to designate a special trial,” the prosecutor said, and attorney Levon Baghdasaryan said he and the other attorneys agree with the prosecutor’s motion.

The judge left for the consultation room.

Manvel Grigoryan has been at Nairi Medical Center since yesterday. According to his attorneys, his health condition is grave and he is breathing through an artificial respiration device.

A special trial is taking place at the initiative of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia. The prosecutors have filed a motion to hold a trial to commute Grigoryan’s pre-trial measure.

Manvel Grigoryan is charged with illegally keeping weapons and ammunition, embezzlement of property worth more than AMD 101,000,000, evasion of taxes worth more than AMD 1,000,000,000, squander of more than AMD 1,000,000,000 from state funds and organizing plunder of property costing AMD 37,000,000 through extortion.