1st Armenian Armath laboratory to open in India

Armenian first Armath laboratory will open in the Indian city of Vadodara, the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises’ press service reported.
The format of cooperation is so exceptional that future group leaders will not come from India to Armenia. Two group leaders of Armath lab will go to India for six months to conduct classes for children and training courses for future group leaders, Armath program coordinator Anna Sargsyan noted.
A number of Indian officials will attend the opening.
Earlier, during the opening ceremony of the DigiTec 2019 technology exhibition, held in Yerevan on October 6-9, 2019, a deal on the export of the Armath educational program to India was signed at the Armath engineering lab pavilion.