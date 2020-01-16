Armenia PM arrives at Yerevan Municipality (LIVE)

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived at Yerevan Municipality where he will have a meeting with members of the My Step faction of the Council of Elders of Yerevan. Nikol Pashinyan was greeted by Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan at the entrance to the municipality.

As acting head of the My Step faction Hasmik Khachunts had told Armenian News-NEWS.am earlier, the faction will have a working meeting with the Prime Minister. “There is nothing unusual. There have been similar meetings in the past. We will hold an ordinary question-and-answer session. It’s just that the meeting will be a closed meeting.”