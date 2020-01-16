Armenian court postpones trial over case of maternity hospital director and ex-deputy healthcare minister

The court postponed the trial over the case of ex-deputy minister of healthcare Arsen Davtyan and director of the Republican Maternity Hospital Razmik Abrahamyan and set February 3rd as the next date for the trial during which the court will continue to examine the existing evidence, after which the court will summon the witnesses and interview them.

Among those attending today’s trial were women who claim that they were unlawfully deprived of their children.

As reported earlier, during the break, one of the women, Haykuhi Khachatryan had approved Razmik Abrahamyan, wished him health and asked where her child was, to which Razmik Abrahamyan reminded her that he had shown her an image of the medical examination showing that the fetus was dead.

According to the indictment, Arsen Davtyan, an official, received a bribe in particularly large amounts to be a patron for providing services and help perform certain actions through the use of official position. Razmik Abrahamyan is charged with giving a bribe to deputy minister of healthcare of Armenia Arsen Davtyan, who was ex-officio coordinating the works for organizing the healthcare for mothers and children and the funding being provided through the Ministry of Healthcare.