Analyst: Armenia needs to raise issue of Armenian refugees from Azerbaijan during negotiations

Armenia has to work on raising the issue of the involvement of Armenian refugees from Azerbaijan during the negotiations. This is what author of the “Ordinary Genocide” project Marina Grigoryan told reporters today.
She noted that Azerbaijan has been talking about the issue of the so-called ‘Azerbaijani refugees from Karabakh’ right from the start of the negotiations, yet the Armenian authorities aren’t trying to raise the real issues of Armenian refugees during the negotiations. “There are many documented testimonies of Baku-Armenians that show that they had assets in Azerbaijan and are ready to address international organizations, but Armenia needs to work in an organized and coordinated manner as a state,” the analyst stated, adding that the authorities and non-governmental organizations need to combine efforts in regard to the issue related to the Armenian pogroms in Azerbaijan.