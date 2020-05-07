Artsakh Ombudsman: Rights of Armenian refugees from Azerbaijan violated by international community

Housing remains the biggest issue for refugees from Azerbaijan living in Artsakh, Artsakh Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan said Thursday during an online press conference.
According to him, some people on the list have already received apartments, but the housing program has been suspended in connection with other programs.
“The state must decide whether people who are currently on the lists will receive housing or not,” Beglaryan noted.
The Ombudsman expressed concern that the rights of refugees were violated by the international community.
“Refugees living in Artsakh do not receive assistance from international organizations because of our status,” Beglaryan noted. “However, it seems that international organizations give preference to Azerbaijani refugees over Armenian ones, especially those living in Artsakh. This is unacceptable.”