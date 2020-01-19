Iran: We will review cooperation with IAEA if EU continues unfair approach

Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani warned the European Union that the country would reconsider its cooperation with the IAEA if the bloc takes unjust measures regarding the ‘trigger mechanism’, Mehr agency reported.

France, Britain, and Germany recently announced their decision to trigger the dispute mechanism in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Ali Larijani said the measure has nothing to do with what Iran has done, but Europe’s fear of the United States.

“It is regrettable that a European foreign minister explicitly stated that the US has threatened them to increase the auto tariffs by 25% if they did not activate the trigger mechanism,” Larijani said.

“Iran is not much for threats, but we state frankly that if Europe, for any reason, adopts an unfair approach in using the article 37 in the nuclear deal, we will then make a serious decision about our cooperation with the IAEA, and the plan is ready at the Iranian Parliament,” he added.