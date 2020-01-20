Armenia President to attend World Economic Forum

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has left for Switzerland on a working visit. At the invitation of founder of the World Economic Forum in Davos and President of Switzerland Klaus Schwab, President Sarkissian will attend the 50th annual meeting of the Davos forum.
The President of Armenia will also address the forum, and speak on the rapid developments in the world, global risks, new quantum technologies and systems, quantum policy behavior, and directions and trends in the development of the modern world.
Within the framework of the World Economic Forum, President Sarkissian will also meet with the representatives of a number of heads of states and governments, and business circles attending this event.