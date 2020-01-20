Armenia Minister of Finance: Change in natural gas tariff could not be envisaged in budget

YEREVAN. – The draft budget was ready as early as August of last year, and therefore in a state of uncertainty to that extent, a change in the natural gas tariff could not be foreseen. Armenia’s Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan stated this in a conversation with journalists today, referring to the possible change of natural gas tariff from spring.
"But there is another side to the issue," the minister added. “You know that the budgeting process gives the government sufficient flexibility, if necessary, if need be during the year, to mitigate the impact of any external stimulus. The government has sufficient [respective] tools, and the last tool is to propose a change of law in the National Assembly; its need is not foreseen at least now."
Armenian News-NEWS.am earlier reported that Public Services Regulatory Commission Chairman Garegin Baghramyan had stated that Gazprom Armenia company could petition to the commission to review the natural gas tariff, and that the respective discussions are continuing.