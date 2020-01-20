Istanbul mayor posts condolences on anniversary of Hrant Dink assassination

For the first time ever, a mayor of Istanbul has issued a condolence note on the anniversary of the assassination of Istanbul Armenian journalist Hrant Dink.

"Hrant Dink was a journalist full of peace in his heart and speech," Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu wrote on Twitter. “He has gone in a very sad way for our country and history. When we hear Hrant's name, we feel that pain again. I honor his memory; let his soul be enlightened."

On January 19, 2007, Hrant Dink was assassinated in front of the then editorial office of Agos Armenian newspaper he led.