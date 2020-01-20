News
Monday
January 20
Prosperous Armenia Party: When we get acquainted with constitutional reform concept we will make our proposals
Prosperous Armenia Party: When we get acquainted with constitutional reform concept we will make our proposals
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – When we get acquainted with the concept of constitutional reform, we will make our proposals and state our position. Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) leader Gagik Tsarukyan told this reporters in the National Assembly today.

"What happened to Tsarukyan, to Prosperous Armenia in 2015, the main thing was that the semi-presidential [system] was to be changed by the parliamentary [system] which I was proposing, saying that such a thing and what happened to my [political] team should not be in a country at war,” he said. "Only I was against it, and basically no [other] political force supported, 630 of my activists were arrested within a day, and I said, well, if that's the case, I can close my chapter of politics, just so you release them."

As for the reports that National Security Service former director Artur Vanetsyan is forming an opposition pole, and asked if he is not worried that the latter may snatch his votes, Tsarukyan stated that he has no worries.

"He [Vanetsyan] has to work fully, present, people get to know and make a selection," he added.

Asked if he might collaborate with Vanetsyan, the PAP leader responded that there was no such conversation, and there could not be, and that Artur Vanetsyan also has stated that.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
