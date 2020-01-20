No traces of violence found on body of Armenia ex-National Security Service director

YEREVAN. – The Investigative Committee of Armenia continues investigating the death of Georgi Kutoyan, former director of the National Security Service. Naira Harutyunyan, the head of the Information and Public Relations Division of the Investigative Committee, said this in response to Armenpress' inquiry.
"The expertise findings have not been received," she said. “No traces of violence were found on Kutoyan's body. (...) forensic examinations have been commissioned to clarify a number of circumstances essential to the investigation."
Georgi Kutoyan's body was found on January 17, in an apartment in Yerevan, and with gunshot wounds.