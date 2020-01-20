Armenia ex-President Sargsyan to reporters: Time will come, I'll answer any questions you have

YEREVAN. – The time will come, I'll answer any questions you have. Armenia's third President Serzh Sargsyan told this to reporters today at the funeral of Georgi Kutoyan, former National Security Service director.
"Please, leave me alone," Sargsyan added.
Third President Serzh Sargsyan, former Chief of Police Vladimir Gasparyan, numerous ex-ruling Republican Party of Armenia representatives, relatives, friends, and ordinary people are present at the interment.
As reported earlier, Kutoyan's dead body was found on January 17, in an apartment in Yerevan, and with gunshot wounds. His body was discovered by his wife. A criminal case has been instituted on charges of causing suicide.