Erdogan assures Ankara did not send troops to Libya
Erdogan assures Ankara did not send troops to Libya
Region:Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Turkey has sent only military advisers and trainers to Libya, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters,  returning from the international conference on Libya from Berlin.

According to him, they are not sending troops to Libya, TASS reported.

The observance of the ceasefire in Libya, to which the leaders of Russia and Turkey called, will open the possibility for a political settlement, he noted adding that they took part in the Libya summit in Berlin for a political settlement and adopted the summit declaration, consisting of 55 points.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
