Armenia National Security Service files petition to extend arrest of Armenia ex-official’s relative
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia has filed a petition with the court to extend the arrest of Karen Khachatryan, the nephew of former official Gagik Khachatryan. The NSS press service informed about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am today.

Karen Khachatryan was the head of the Department of Homeland Security of the State Revenue Committee (SRC), and he is accused of committing a large amount of misuse of funds.

His uncle, SRC former Chairman and former Minister of Finance Gagik Khachatryan, is also charged in this criminal case. His pretrial measure of arrest is currently being considered in court.
