Armenia Police: Hrazdan mayor alienated 537 mln AMD land plot for AMD 24 mln
Armenia Police: Hrazdan mayor alienated 537 mln AMD land plot for AMD 24 mln
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


As a result of operational intelligence measures and inspections based on information received by the Department for the Fight against Corruption and Economic Crimes of the General Criminal Police Department of the Police of Armenia, factual data have been obtained according to which the former mayor of Hrazdan and the head of the land construction department, using their official position contrary to the interests of service, in May 2006, organized a formal auction for alienation of a plot of land with a surface area of 4 hectars in Jrarat district of Hrazdan, as reported the news service of the Police of Armenia.

The mentioned plot of land was actually sold to the owner of a company for AMD 24,860,000, a price lower than the real cost. A year later, the same plot of land was rated at AMD 537,500,000 and inserted in the statutory capital of another company belonging to the same person and was then transferred to another company.

The Police have instituted a criminal case and forwarded it to the Investigative Committee.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
