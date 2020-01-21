Scuffle occurs in Armenia parliament

YEREVAN. – During today’s session of the National Assembly (NA), independent MP Arman Babajanyan touched upon the speech of opposition Prosperous Armenia faction member Gevorg Petrosyan, who had told Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan present in the sessions’ hall that it in addition to “criminal authorities,” it would be good to fight against some other people, too.
Babajanyan noted that someone should apologize on behalf of Prosperous Armenia for that shameful behavior.
During his speech there was applause, but a Prosperous Armenia MPs said something, and Babajanyan responded.
Then Babajanyan took his seat, after which Prosperous Armenia MP Artur Dallakyan went toward Babajanyan, but the latter did not respond to the scuffle.
The other MPs did not allow Dallakyan to approach Babajanyan.
NA Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan responded to the incident from the podium. "MPs are registered and speak from the podium and cannot be prosecuted for their speeches," he said, in particular.
But the tension did not dissipate in the NA sessions’ hall. Addressing Prosperous Armenia MP Gevorg Petrosyan, Mirzoyan said: "Sit in your place, listen to the speech, and don't go to the one who gave the previous speech."