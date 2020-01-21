Petition filed with court to send Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan to France for medical treatment

YEREVAN. – Armenia's ex-MP, General Manvel Grigoryan's lawyers filed a petition with the court today, with a request to send him to France for medical treatment.
Attorney Levon Baghdasaryan said that Grigoryan's relatives would cover all the costs of being treated in France. "For over 20 years, French doctors have cured Manvel Grigoryan's diabetes," he said.
The defense also submitted a letter from a French hospital professor to the court. The letter said that Grigoryan needed medical treatment in France because of his uncontrolled diabetes, heart and respiratory failure.
The prosecutor, however, objected to the motion. "There is no factual evidence that Manvel Grigoryan cannot receive necessary medical care in Armenia in the current state of health," he argued.
On December 15, on the initiative of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction convened a special hearing on commuting Grigoryan's restraint measure of custody, and he was released.
Manvel Grigoryan is in the intensive care unit of a Yerevan hospital, and his health condition is said to be very critical.
Manvel Grigoryan is charged with illegal possession of weapons and ammunition, embezzlement of property, tax evasion, misuse of state funds, and setting up theft of property.