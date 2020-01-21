News
Armenian contractual serviceman dies in accident
Armenian contractual serviceman dies in accident
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Incidents

Today at around 1:15 p.m. contractual serviceman Artur Nalbandyan (born in 1980) died in an accident that took place in the maintenance station of one of the military units of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) stationed in the northern direction, as reported the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh.

Investigation is underway to clarify the details of the incident.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh shares the grief for the loss and expresses condolence to the family, relatives and fellow servicemen of the deceased soldier.
