US government appoints its first ambassador to Bolivia in 12 years

The US government intends to send an ambassador to Bolivia for the first time since 2008, the embassy of the North American country stated after the meeting of the acting Bolivian President Jeanine Anez with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale.
According to the diplomatic mission, during the meeting, Anez and Hale also discussed the upcoming presidential elections in Bolivia, scheduled for May 3.
In 2008, Bolivian ex-president Evo Morales declared the US ambassador to La Paz persona non grata, accusing him of financing the opposition and supporting the riots. The administration of ex-US President George W. Bush expelled the Bolivian ambassador from Washington and ranked Bolivia among the countries that ignore their international obligations to combat drug trafficking.
At the end of November last year, the Bolivian MFA announced that Anez' government appointed Walter Oscar Serrate as the new US ambassador.