Soldier who died in Karabakh was father of 4 minors

Serviceman Artur Nalbandyan, 39, who died in an accident in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), was from Odzun village of Armenia’s Lori Province, but he resided in Haterk village of the Artsakh Republic.
"He moved here 15 years ago; they are registered in our village," Haterk prefect Vardan Grigoryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am. “They live here, they don't have a home, they stay in someone else's house, they are in a poor financial situation. They had come to me about fifteen days ago; this year we were to resolve their property issue. ”
Nalbandyan was married and the father of four underage children.
The village head noted that the family has no relatives in the village, and Artur's parents are dead.
We had earlier reported that on January 21, contract serviceman Artur Nalbandyan (born in 1980) died in an accident at a military unit of the Artsakh Defense Army. The circumstances of death are not yet clear.