Germany media "catch" Merkel while buying toilet paper, wine
Germany media "catch" Merkel while buying toilet paper, wine
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Angela Merkel has been spotted at a local supermarket during the coronavirus pandemic, the Sunday Express reported.

Germany’s Chancellor visited a shop Saturday for an afternoon shopping trip. She was said to head straight to the vegetable aisle, and then on to the delicatessen. Merkel was pictured filling her shopping cart with a variety of goods. These included toilet paper, some shower gel, and several bottles of wine.

The pictures spread rapidly on social media, with many praising the Chancellor for avoiding panic buying.

 

 
