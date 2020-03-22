News
Georgia nationals in Armenia can return to their country only via Bagratashen-Sadakhlo checkpoint
Georgia nationals in Armenia can return to their country only via Bagratashen-Sadakhlo checkpoint
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – Georgian citizens in Armenia can return to their homeland only through the Bagratashen-Sadakhlo border checkpoint, the embassy of Georgia in Armenia reports.
"The Georgian government has adopted a new regulation to prevent and control the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) [in the country]," the respective statement reads. “In particular, Georgian citizens can return to their homeland only through the Bagratashen-Sadakhlo border inspection checkpoint, which will be open from 10։00 to 18։00. All [Georgian] border inspection checkpoints are open 24 hours for trucks."
