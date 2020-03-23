Armenian PM says coronavirus situation could last much longer than expected

The coronavirus situation can last much longer than originally expected, said Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan.
His remarks came Monday at the meeting of the commission coordinating the activities for prevention of the spread of coronavirus in Armenia.
According to him, one thing is clear that there are huge uncertainties on coronavirus issues worldwide.
The activities of the Armenian government should be divided into two logics, he said.
“The first one should be the activities of the commandant’s office - the management of operational issues. The second one - the development of anti-crisis, and at the same time strategic steps and logic,” he added.