Pompeo accuses Iran of spreading coronavirus to 5 countries
Pompeo accuses Iran of spreading coronavirus to 5 countries
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iran for coronavirus spread in at least five countries.

“In February, Iran’s chief terror airline, Mahan Air, continued to fly at least 55 times between Tehran and China, spreading the #WuhanVirus. At least five countries’ first cases of #COVID19 were a direct result of the Iranian regime’s disregard for everyone’s health,” he said.

“The regime continues to lie to the Iranian people and the world about the number of cases and deaths,” he siad. 
