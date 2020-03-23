PM: Armenia has confirmed 41 new cases of coronavirus

Armenia PM making a statement

Armenia Commandant bans activities of economic operators until end of state of emergency

Azerbaijan introducing special quarantine regime

Armenia Embassy in Georgia issues announcement

Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh

Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker: Mass media are worrying too much

Armenian court to conduct trials through telecommunication system

Armenia President congratulates Russia FM on 70th anniversary

Outdoor concert for those suspected of having coronavirus in Dilijan (VIDEO)

Spokesperson of Armenia PM's wife: Anna Hakobyan constantly disinfects her hands

Georgia bans weddings and Requiem Services

Angela Merkel tests negative for coronavirus

Citizen to Armenian PM's wife: Why aren't you wearing a face mask?

Judge Anna Danibekyan to consider motion to change Armenia 2nd President's pre-trial measure

194 coronavirus cases in Armenia, tough penalties to punish quarantine violators adopted, 23.03.20 digest

Case regarding actions of Armenian "guardians of Revolution" group instituted

Karabakh's Bako Sahakyan congratulates Abkhazia's President-elect

Karabakh Central Electoral Commission issues announcement on elections

Pompeo accuses Iran of spreading coronavirus to 5 countries

Armenia deputy police chief: 2-4 cases of self-isolation violations recorded every day

Armenian ruling parliamentary faction holding session

2 tax officials arrested in Armenia for receiving bribe

Armenian parliamentary committee holds discussion on prices of ammunition from CSTO member states

Artsakh MFA regrets termination of US funding for The HALO Trust programs

59 patients with coronavirus are in the Armenian police hospital

Trump believes Japan will ‘make the proper decision’ on the Olympics

Armenian authorities ask 22 media to remove messages that do not correspond to official information

UN to set up global coronavirus fund

ARF-D representative: US decision on ending assistance to Karabakh will give Baku green light

Saudi Arabia declares curfew due to coronavirus

Abkhazian opposition leader wins presidential elections

France President on consequences of coronavirus

Venice Commission publishes recommendations to Armenia’s law on parties

Armenia healthcare minister: None of 194 coronavirus patients in grave or extremely grave condition

Nearly 100 police officers of NY test positive for coronavirus

Armenian justice minister: Government considering changing or lifting restriction on media

Spain’s Deputy PM hospitalized with suspected coronavirus

Armenia deputy economy minister: No case of exported foods being infected

Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople holds mass online (VIDEO)

Armenia Deputy FM, China Ambassador discuss fight against coronavirus

Armenia's ruling bloc: Restrictions are set for those who do not realize the full danger of coronavirus

Armenian PM says coronavirus situation could last much longer than expected

Ex-Armenia PM appointed deputy chairman of Eurasian Development Bank board

92 thousand people fined for quarantine violations in France

Department of moral, psychological support of Armenian armed forces has new chief

Facebook and Instagram to reduce video quality in Europe

Armenian opposition party criticizes government for attitude towards private sector

Armenian Deputy PM urges supermarkets to offer special hours for elderly consumers

Tsarukyan on government's actions: I do not see any moves to overcome this situation

Reuters: Pompeo visits Afghanistan

Armenia imposes restrictions for foreigners traveling from coronavirus high risk countries

Israeli health ministry reports 1,238 coronavirus cases

Criminal case against Armenian NGO president transferred to court

Armenian parliament adopts tough penalties to punish quarantine violators

Armenian parliament's standing committee debates punishment for quarantine violators

Armenia bans entry of some foreign nationals

Headquarters: No coronavirus cases recorded in Artsakh

Air traffic between Armenia and Russia will be carried out exclusively through Moscow

Armenian MPs discussing punishments for violators during state of emergency

Aurora Humanitarian Initiative to purchase 10 lung ventilation devices for Armenian hospitals

US remains ready to assist Iran and North Korea in fight against coronavirus

No new coronavirus cases reported in Armenia, total number is 194

Abe hints Olympics may be postponed, not cancelled

Trump to deploy National Guard in California, New York, Washington states

Armenian and Israeli health ministers specify approaches to fight coronavirus

Armenia deputy PM explains coronavirus treatment plan for worst-case scenario

Armenia premier: We have decided that we need to provide broad support to our economy, businesses

PM: I ask our compatriots to use air transport only when traveling from Russia to Armenia

Placido Domingo says he is diagnosed with coronavirus

Armenia PM: We have 194 cases of coronavirus so far

Media: Special services warned Trump as early as January about risk of coronavirus

Man found dead in Yerevan apartment

Germany media "catch" Merkel while buying toilet paper, wine

Teen girl severely beaten in Gyumri still at hospital intensive care unit

Russia to suspend air communication with all countries

Georgia nationals in Armenia can return to their country only via Bagratashen-Sadakhlo checkpoint

Buckingham Palace staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Armenia FM comments on Croatia earthquake

Russia citizens stage protest in front of Georgia embassy in Armenia

Russia restricts air communication with Turkey

Wagon-cabins placed at Armenia-Karabakh checkpoints for medical personnel

Armenia education minister: Staying home at this time is not vacation for schoolchildren

Earthquake measuring 5.3 hits Croatia, 1 teen in critical condition

Chinese media helps in fight against COVID-19

France National Assembly passes bill on declaring state of emergency sanitation

1,246 coronavirus tests conducted in Armenia so far

Armenia Red Cross to provide food, hygiene kits to 1,400 people

Armenia minister of health: 14 out of 190 coronavirus patients have pneumonia

Armenia President has telephone conversation with Israel colleague

No coronavirus recorded in Karabakh army

157 out of 190 coronavirus cases in Armenia are linked to 2 primary cases of infection

Economists were predicting today's events back in 2006

Jnews.ge: 30 Georgia citizens who returned from Armenia are accommodated in hotels

Man, 53, killed in Etchmiadzin

Abkhazia is holding twofold presidential elections

Russia’s Aeroflot suspends flights to Azerbaijan, India, Sweden, Bulgaria, Croatia

Armenia first deputy minister of justice is tested for coronavirus

Man, 54, dies of bee sting in Armenia’ Shirak

Armenia polyclinics to monitor health of persons who returned from Upper Lars via Georgia