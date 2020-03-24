Ex-president's lawyer: Armenian judges are under enormous pressure

YEREVAN. – The judges in Armenian ex-president Robert Kocharyan’s trial who made fair judgments were immediately subjected to pressure, lawyer Hayk Alumyan told reporters.

The lawyer reminded of the pressure on judges Azaryan and Grigoryan, threats voiced by the prime minister, as well as blockade of courts.

“Neither the prosecutor’s office, nor the special investigation service, nor the police took any measures,”Alumyan stated.

Judge Anna Danibekyan realizes that if she obeys the law, she would have to rule release of Robert Kocharyan.

“It is impossible to predict what will happen. I am not saying whether she is doing it right or not. I do not give assessments. I imagine the fact that she is thinking about going into the deliberation room. I don’t even know if I had the courage if I were her. Although I'm not a shy person, I would like to believe that I could apply the law. I am not justifying Anna Danibekyan’s actions, I show how it feels to live under such fear,” Alumyan added.