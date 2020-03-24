ARF-D member refers to people suspecting party of being opposition as immature

The Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party has prepared an extensive political and professional document on the steps arising from the state of emergency established in Armenian. This is what representative of the ARF-D Supreme Body Ishkhan Saghatelyan stated live on his Facebook page.

He recalled that the professional committees of the ARF-D Supreme Body had presented a professional assessment and action plan back on March 14, after which the ARF-D had issued a statement expressing its willingness to put in all its efforts to overcome the challenges facing the country in the current situation.

Touching upon the news casting doubt on the fact that the ARF-D is a part of the political opposition, Saghatelyan said the following: “First, I would like to tell those immature political figures and individuals that the State and authorities are different things. Any government is transient, but the State and people are remnant. The aim of any political party is to ensure the security and welfare of the State and people. Therefore, these days when the country is in a dire situation, the primary objective is to combine our efforts to solve the current challenges.”