Armenian state commission for economic competition protection chairman on prices of fruits and vegetables
Armenian state commission for economic competition protection chairman on prices of fruits and vegetables
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


After monitoring the changes of prices of agricultural products, the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition recorded seasonal inflation of prices of fruits and vegetables. This is what Chairman of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition Gegham Gevorgyan told reporters today.

He clarified that even though these issues aren’t within the competence of the Commission, monitoring was conducted since there is no economic entity with a prevailing position or monopoly in the market.

“In any case, March is considered a month during which agricultural greenhouse products are the most expensive products, but there are exceptions. For instance, the prices of apples have dropped. Citizens often complain about the prices of ginger, but this is beyond the sphere of activity of the Commission, and we can’t provide information about all such products,” the official stated. Overall, according to him, the prices of agricultural products in the markets are significantly lower than the prices in big supermarkets.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
