Armenia PM: Citizens must explain where they're going and have identification document

In his address to the people of Armenia today, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated that there are currently cases of coronavirus in Yerevan, as well as the Armavir, Ararat, Aragatsotn, Kotayk, Syunik, Shirak and Lori Provinces.

“The coronavirus was spread by Armenians from Iran, Etchmiadzin and the factory in Yerevan. The government succeeded in stopping further development of the virus from Iran and Etchmiadzin and was fighting to prevent further development from the factory in Yerevan, but the analysis of the diagnoses of March 23 shows that the development from the factory in Yerevan might have been uncontrollable. This made the government come to the conclusion that it has to apply tougher restrictions for a week.

Based on this, there will be new restrictions for at least a week starting from today, meaning thousands of companies will stop operating. Citizens on the streets will need to clearly explain where they are going and have an identification document.

Starting this week, all cafes and restaurants will be closed, but stores, pharmacies and banks will be open. However, I would like to ask you all to use online services as much as possible.

This month, pensioners won’t have to go to post offices to receive their pensions and will be receiving them at home. All stores, pharmacies and banks will serve citizens over 65 in the morning (10:00-12:00).”

Pashinyan called on not gathering in yards or districts with two or more people, follow the rules of hygiene at home and the instructions of the Ministry of Healthcare.