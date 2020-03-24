Armenia PM: Coronavirus cases recorded in Yerevan and certain provinces

In his address to the people of Armenia today, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated that there are currently cases of coronavirus in Yerevan, as well as the Armavir, Ararat, Aragatsotn, Kotayk, Syunik, Shirak and Lori Provinces.
“The coronavirus was spread by Armenians from Iran, Etchmiadzin and the factory in Yerevan. The government succeeded in stopping further development of the virus from Iran and Etchmiadzin and was fighting to prevent further development from the factory in Yerevan, but the analysis of the diagnoses of March 23 shows that the development from the factory in Yerevan might have been uncontrollable. This made the government come to the conclusion that it has to apply tougher restrictions for a week.