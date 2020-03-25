Armenian lawmakers approve amendments to law on NGOs

YEREVAN. – Armenian parliament approved in amendments to the law on non-governmental organizations with 96 votes in favor and 16 “against”.
The amendments suggest that the NGOs have to provide detailed information about their activities. NGOs would have to provide data on a number of volunteers working for them for at least 20 hours a week and have to report about contractual labor relations for the reporting period.
NGOs have to disclose programs within which they get funding and indicate the sources of funding.